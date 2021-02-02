Beck Cultural Exchange Center: Black history is for everyone to learn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s February and Black History Month, so, WATE 6 On Your Side caught up with a local institution dedicated to Black culture in our community to learn more.

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is a nonprofit that describes itself as “the storehouse of African American history and culture in East Tennessee.”

President of the center, Reverend Renee Kesler, shared with us about who needs to be paying attention to the contributions made to our communities.

“It’s an opportunity for all generations, our students, young people, grandparents because as we know, Black History Month is not for Black people. Black History Month is for all people and it’s about a rich history that involves all of us. So, the history belongs to each of us and it’s incumbent upon all of us to know it.” Rev. Renee Kesler

Rev. Kesler also encouraged people to check out the Beck Cultural Exchange Center’s website at beckcenter.net and to join them for events this month and throughout the year.

Those include a premiere of short documentary, panel discussions, and celebrations of Black culture and art.