KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chief of Security, Knox County School Division Jason Periard spoke at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center during the racial justice series last Friday. The racial justice series started after the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Renee Kesler, moderator and host of the racial justice series, invited Chief Periard to speak about his department’s plans to incorporate more safety within schools and building trust between the community and law enforcement. This event came during the week that a mass shooting happened at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde.

“As a security professional, [tragedy] is not something unfamiliar to me,” Chief Periard said when discussing the incident. “We’ve dealt with a lot of tragedy over the years, and I’ve dealt with it in different communities, and it never gets easier.”

Kelser opens the discussion about what Knox County is doing to ensure safety in the schools so that they’re prepared for preventing incidents like the one in Uvalde.

“We just need to keep moving forward and find innovative ways to not only mitigate or prevent attacks from occurring … but to leverage the three elements, people, procedures and equipment,” he said.

He added that the “people” element is the most important due to the fact that a person is the decider to whether a situation succeeds or fails.

Kesler also talks about the strain between some communities and law enforcement; one example was last year’s incident when Austin-East student, Anthony J. Thompson, was shot and killed by a Knoxville Police Department officer.

Chief Periard said he believes in learning about different cultures within communities to help heal from the trauma and tragedies that happen involving shootings. He added that as a child, he was taught to treat others with respect.

“The first thing I told my senior staff was ‘you will be a servant.’ There is no choice in that. If you’re not here to serve the folks below you, who serve our children, and I want you to step out,” he added.

Kesler said with issues like the incident at Austin-East, there are possibilities for people to not want more officers in the schools.

“Our [security] officers are not policing. Not that [policing] is a dirty word,” Chief Periard said. “What our folks are doing is running the security operations … our officers are actually the spearhead to making sure there aren’t any open doors, checking windows, and checking to see if people on the property aren’t supposed to be there.”

Chief Periard also encouraged more people to contact him if they have issues with officers, or how operations are run in the schools. The next discussion in Beck’s Cultural Exchange Center will be on Friday June. 18.

For the full conversation, please click here.