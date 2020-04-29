Bedtime story from national championship-winning coach Phillip Fulmer? Count us in!

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced that the current Athletic Director and former national championship-winning head coach for the Vols, Phillip Fulmer will read a bedtime story for KCS students Tuesday night.

But that’s not all, Fulmer was joined Tuesday night by none other than Smokey himself.

Fulmer read, “Smokey’s Journey Through The Volunteer State” by Aimee Aryal.

Good night, and go Vols!

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter