Bedtime story from national championship-winning coach Phillip Fulmer? Count us in!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools announced that the current Athletic Director and former national championship-winning head coach for the Vols, Phillip Fulmer will read a bedtime story for KCS students Tuesday night.
But that’s not all, Fulmer was joined Tuesday night by none other than Smokey himself.
Fulmer read, “Smokey’s Journey Through The Volunteer State” by Aimee Aryal.
Good night, and go Vols!
