KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee Botanical Gardens in Knoxville will be hosting an exhibit featuring local teen and adult artists for its annual Art in the Garden. This year, the event’s theme is “All the Buzz: A Bee Exhibit.”

Forty teen and adult artists, as well as 45 kids, will display their pieces throughout the gardens. An opening reception will be held on Friday, June 3 at 5-7 p.m.

The exhibit will be on display throughout the summer. Then, the UT Gardens will host an online auction in September of the art pieces.

The gardens are part of the UT Institute of Agriculture. UT Gardens, or the State Botanical Garden of Tennessee, offers locations in Knoxville, Crossville and Jackson, Tenn. According to UTIA’s website on the UT Gardens, each site showcases the latest research and education in horticulture and provides visitors with outstanding green spaces to learn, play, explore and relax.