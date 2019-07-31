Before resigning from KPD, Lieutenant who’d reported alleged misconduct filed grievance over transfer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville police officer who blew the whistle over alleged misconduct within the Knoxville Police Department is now alleging retaliation, prompting him to resign earlier this week.

WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the complaint filed, plus how the lieutenant perceived the retaliation for his filing a “good faith complaint” in June.

The internal investigation led to a press conference July 18 in which both city Mayor Madeline Rogero and KPD police chief Eve Thomas condemned the alleged behavior.

The now-former KPD lieutenant, Travis Brasfield resigned Monday, his lawyer said, but before his resignation, filed a complaint with the city’s civil service merit board alleging retaliation in the form of a transfer.

According to the grievance letter filed by Brasfield obtained by WATE 6 On Your Side, KPD’s Chief of Police Eve Thomas had Brasfield transferred following the July 18 press conference from his regular patrol duties, telling him he “was in an explosive situation.”

Brasfield’s grievance letter also alleges the transfer was to “a fabricated position for the purpose of conducting close surveillance” and was instructed to perform “fabricated and fruitless job duties inconsistent with the duties of a Police Lieutenant.”

Brasfield also stated he was subjected to hours of interrogation over his initial complaint against two other KPD employees, without counsel present.

Brasfield’s lawyer, John Valliant, confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Monday that his client had resigned.