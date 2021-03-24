Before you go out on the water, know your boating safety basics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty-two people on Tennessee waterways died in 2020 compared to only eight the year before.

There have already been some deaths reported on the water this year. The latest involved a fisherman who drowned last Sunday in Tellico Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared some important boating safety reminders that apply to even the most experienced boater.

Jeff Roverson with TWRA said some basic rules for boating safety include having the proper equipment such as the required life jackets, a fire extinguisher, and lights for nighttime — to name a few.

It’s also worth noting that TWRA offers a free boating safety course. Plus, it’s required for those born after Jan. 1, 1989, in order to operate a boat.