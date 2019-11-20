Believe Tennessee program gives new school supplies to West View students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at one Knox County elementary school are getting a little extra help this week.

Children at West View Elementary School were excited to receive new school supplies along with hats and gloves on Wednesday.

The supplies were collected by the AT&T employees and students from Pellissippi State Community College.

All of this gifting is part of AT&T’s “Believe Tennessee” campaign, which is aimed at removing barriers to academic success for students at all levels.

