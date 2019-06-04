Bell County, Ky authorities investigating string of storage unit break-ins

The Bell County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department is conducting several investigations into recent storage unit break-ins and thefts.

The sheriff’s department saying this happened in the Laurel Hill area as well as two separate storage unit locations off Highway 119.

Investigators say Capps Storage had five units broken into sometime over the weekend with other storage units near a Save-a-Lot suffering forced entry.

The owner of Capps Storage has issued a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for several units being broken into over the weekend of June 1.

If you have any information about these break-ins you are asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at 606-337-3102.