Bell County, KY deputy injured while responding to accident

BELL COUNTY, KY (WATE) — A Bell County, KY Sheriff’s Department deputy is recovering after responding to a head-on collision Saturday night.

According to WRIL, the accident happened on Highway 119 near Calloway Community on Tanyard Hill involving two vehicles.

Deputy Jonathan Franklin attempted to respond to the scene, however, WRIL reports that he came around a curve and hit a patch of snow, crashing near Balkan striking a Ford Taurus head-on. He was roughly a mile away from the accident. The occupants of the Taurus refused any medical assistance and their vehicle was towed from the scene.

“Deputy Franklin was able to contact dispatch for help and Sgt. Patrick Brooks responded along with Lifeguard Ambulance service who transported him to a hospital. While the deputy did not suffer any life-threatening injuries he was hurt in the accident. Also responding to the scene was Wagner Towing who retrieved the deputy’s cruiser,” WRIL said in the initial news released issued to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Four people were taken to the hospital involved in the initial accident with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the crash.