Beloved maintenance worker at St. Joseph School in Knoxville killed in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved maintenance worker at Saint Joseph School in Knoxville was killed in a crash in late August on Cedar Lane.

Knoxville Police report they worked the crash on August 25. According to their report, 64-year-old Alvin Ault was hit by a vehicle when it left the road on Cedar Ln. That crash remains under investigation.

A Facebook post from Saint Joseph School described Ault as a man of simple pleasures who loved the Vols, Titans and cold Mountain Dew.

“As you may know, Alvin assisted our maintenance department and took great pride in making sure the grass looked good on the SJS campus. Alvin always had a twinkle in his eye and was fond of teasing our staff. He was a man of simple pleasures and loved the Vols, the Titans, and a cold Mountain Dew. To Alvin, everyone was a neighbor and he didn’t have an ounce of malice in his heart. His wife Vickie, who works in our cafeteria and maintenance departments is surrounded by her family and is in need of our prayers and support. This is a tragic loss for our community. A truly good man has gone on before us.”

The school also said that Ault was struck when he was bringing up his trash cans from the road.