Benefit planned Saturday for Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy paralyzed in off-duty accident

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is planning a benefit for Deputy Greg Green at the Community Complex this Saturday, November 21,

Green is paralyzed after breaking a his neck in a fall from a ladder on October 7. The sheriff’s office said Green is paralyzed from the neck down, and his doctors say he has less than a 30 percent chance of walking again.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K run/walk with the county’s SWAT team. An entry fee of $30 includes a T-shirt.

Then judging for a chili cooking contest gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Chili must be ready and delivered by 9:30 a.m. Entry fee is $50.

A $10 lunch will be offered at 11 a.m. that includes chili and Flying Pig BBQ. The day will finish with a silent and live auction beginning at 1 p.m.

To donate auction items or register, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 931-484-6176 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.