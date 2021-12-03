KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Father and son Hank and Bert Bertelkamp were named recipients of the Knoxville Award on Friday at the 28th annual Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service luncheon.

Tim Howell, CEO of SCHAS, praised the two men for their support of the nonprofit that provides in-home care and in long-term care facilities for the elderly.

“They are leaders in this community, and we are glad that they are here,” Howell said. “Not only are they leaders, but they also give and support. … They’re a blessing to East Tennessee.”

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Lori Tucker was emcee of the event.

