KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major North American electronics retailer will soon close one of its stores in East Tennessee.

After years of being in Farragut, Best Buy on Parkside Drive in the Turkey Creek shopping area plans to close its doors on March 4. The closure was confirmed after a sign was left on the door stating, “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you around.”

Note left from the business in Farragut Best Buy for the future closure on March 4. (WATE Staff)

WATE was able to visit the area where the shelves were shown to be empty and the store’s display areas — like phones and televisions — are nearly bare.

There is one Best Buy in West Knoxville on Cedar Bluff at 8925 Town and Country Circle.