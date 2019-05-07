Best friend remembers young life lost after two adults found dead in Claiborne Co. home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jordyn Parker. (Photo courtesy of Rayven Love) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Best friends Rayven and Jordyn. (Photo courtesy of Rayven Love) [ + - ] Video

NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) - "We're like sisters. We agreed about everything. Just soulmate-best friends," said Rayven Love.

She's been best friends with Jordyn Parker since pre-school. Now, she's remembering some of the best qualities about the 23-year-old.

"She had no flaws. Perfect. Funny. Beautiful. I mean there's just not enough words to say, I wish there was, but literally nothing wrong with her," Love said.

Jordyn was a firecracker, Rayven said. She was also caring, with a big heart, and passionate about UT football.

Jordyn was also strong. Rayven said that was exemplified in all she overcame. She survived a traumatic car accident in 2012 that left her with serious injuries.

"When she was in the hospital I probably went like 30 days in a row. I just wanted her to hear my voice and maybe wake up. And then I've never stopped. I always just wanted her to know how loved and special she was," Love said.

So this day - as you can imagine - has been incredibly tough for Rayven.

"I've screamed. I've cried. I've screamed. I've cried. I just kind of want to wake up from a nightmare. But Jordyn is better. She is an angel, she was an angel here, and she's always going to be my angel," Love said.

Now, she's keeping the happy memories close to her heart. And encouraging everyone to never lose hope, just like Jordyn.

"She had the wheel of a warrior. She really was. And her middle name was Hope. And she always loved that - Hope. She always had hope, she never gave up."