Beta Theta Boulé names Fatherhood Excellence Award winner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the past five years the Beta Theta Boulé Foundation has recognized the achievements and accomplishments of fathers in the greater Knoxville area. The goal is to honor and recognize outstanding fathers and father figures who achieve success by donating their time to make a positive influence on the lives of young people in the community.

This year Clarence Vaughn III was named the receipiant of the 2021 award for his work as the director of Diversity and Community Relations in the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee.

Vaughn says he’s thankful for the award but is more than just a notoriety prize.

“It’s that you are doing something right,” he said. “That’s making a difference in your community. I alwasy say that I pray that God make me a blessing and to make a difference and be the change that I want to see and then when you get that type of recognition by those who have done it, who have laid the path before you, that let’s you know you are doing something. It may not be everything but it’s something that’s there that’s being recognized that you are doing something right to make a difference in your community.”

Others recognized by the foundation include Brian Hartsell, Rev. Derrick Hammon and Timothy Romero.