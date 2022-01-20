KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The passing of America’s sweetheart Betty White earlier this month prompted an outpouring of support for animal welfare causes across the country and one Knoxville animal shelter is thanking donors for their generosity.

White passed away weeks before her 100th birthday on Dec. 31. The beloved actress and comedian was also well known for her dedication to animal advocacy. She served as a Greater Los Angeles Zoo Board member and a trustee of the Morris Animal Foundation.

Social media users across the world pledged to donate to animal shelters in her honor in a movement dubbed the ‘#BettyWhiteChallenge.’

Young-Williams Animal Shelter said Thursday that they received over $30,000 in donations from more than 1,000 donors as a result of the social media movement.

“We are blown away by all your support during the #BettyWhiteChallenge this week,” they wrote on social media. “Your generosity would have made Ms. Betty White herself proud. We raised over $30,000 from more than 1000 donors. THANK YOU! We are so grateful for our community of animal lovers & Betty White fans.”

Young-Williams Animal Center began the Knoxville/Knox County Animal Welfare Center in January 2001. In 2018, the shelter achieved no-kill status for the first time in its history.