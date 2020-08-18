Bicyclist dies after crash in Cades Cove

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A North Carolina man died after sustaining serious injuries in a single-bike crash, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials confirmed Tuesday.

Park rangers responded to a report of a bicycle accident in Cades Cove around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 16. Harold D. Pardue, 60, from Elkin, North Carolina, suffered severe head trauma and was unconscious following the accident.

Pardue passed away as a result of his injuries on Monday. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which occurred on a downhill section of the Cades Cove Loop Road, according to a release.

Park rangers provided critical care at the scene of the accident for approximately 30 minutes before emergency responders transported Pardue by ambulance to a landing zone where he was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center by Mountain Area Medical Airlift.

