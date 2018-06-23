Bicyclists, fans to fill Knoxville for USA Cycling National Championships

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Bicyclists and fans alike will fill the streets of Knoxville on Sunday for the USA Cycling National Championships.

This marks the very first time all U.S. national champions in professional road cycling will be crowned the same week under the organizational umbrella of one host community.

This is the second year for Knoxville to host the U.S. Pro Road and Individual Time Trial Championships and its first year to host the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships. The U.S. Pro Criterium Championships were staged in conjunction with the U.S. Amateur Road National Championships in previous years.

The Road Race course will start and finish on Gay Street, allowing for incredible viewing experiences. The 7.9-mile route will cover familiar territory, crossing the Tennessee River via the iconic Gay Street Bridge, traversing the signature climb up Sherrod Street, and using the James White Parkway to return downtown through the historic Old City.

WATE 6 On Your Side will have live coverage of both the men's and women's races on June 24 on air and streaming on our website, WATE.com. The women's race will lead off from 9 a.m. to noon and the men's race will run from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.