Biden announces nominees to TVA board of directors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – President Joe Biden announced his four nominees to the TVA board of directors.

Biden announced the nominees to the federal utility provider Tuesday along with six other nominations to other national boards. The TVA nominees include two from Tennessee.

The TVA nominees are:

Beth Geer

Robert Klein

Kimberly Lewis

Michelle Moore

Geer served as chief of staff to former Vice President Al Gore and serves as a member of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. She has also served in senior roles in the Department of Labor, and United States Senate.



Klein is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga and served in the Tennessee National Guard. He began his professional career at the Chattanooga Gas Company before continuing at the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (now EPB) where he worked in the Overhead Line Department.

In 2003 he was appointed as the Vice President of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 10th District, which consists of Tennessee, Arkansas, North and South Carolina.



During his career, Klein has served on the executive committee and board of directors of the United Way of Chattanooga and served as president of the Tennessee Valley Trades and Labor Council. He also sat on the TVA Labor-Management Committee as well as on the board of directors for the Southeast Labor-Management Public Affairs Committee.



Lewis of Huntsville, Alabama, is the CEO of PROJECTSYZ, Inc., a business that provides services and products in the areas of engineering, logistics, technical services, manufacturing, and international foreign military sales. Lewis has a 25-year career spanning business operations and management, technology, and federal government contracting.



A life-long resident of Madison County, Alabama, Lewis would later become the first black female elected as board chair of the Huntsville/Madison Chamber of Commerce and most recently, the first minority owner of North Alabama’s only locally owned broadcast television station, WTZT-TV.



Moore serves as CEO of Groundswell, a nonprofit that builds community power through community solar, clean energy, and resilience programs that share power, savings, and economic opportunity. Her accomplishments range from building the global green building movement as a senior executive with the U.S. Green Building Council to leading the sustainability and infrastructure delivery teams for the Obama Administration.



