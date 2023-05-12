PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood visitors will finally get a chance to ride the park’s newest thrilling attraction, Big Bear Mountain. The new ride is not only the largest single-attraction investment in Dollywood history but also the longest roller coaster in the park at nearly 4,000 linear feet.

The new coaster marks the expansion of Dollywood’s popular Wildwood Grove. Featuring a top speed of 48 mph, Big Bear Mountain takes guests through three separate launches, multiple airtime hills, high-speed carousel turns, and tunnels, including a pass behind a waterfall. The coaster is also the first attraction at the park to feature on-board audio.

Visitors and fans can join Dolly Parton and Dollywood officials for the Grand Opening “launch” of Big Bear Mountain on Friday, May 12.

That same weekend marks the opening of Dollywood’s Splash Country. The park will open for its 23rd season on Saturday, May 13, with more shade, more food and more opportunities to make a splash all summer long.

Dollywood’s Splash Country opens the weekend of May 13-14. Daily operation begins Saturday, May 20, and continues through August 6. The park shifts to a primarily weekend-only schedule through September 10.