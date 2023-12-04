KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Organizers in Knoxville are once again gearing up for Big Ears Festival, a unique music and arts festival that attracts fans from around the world.

Big Ears Festival will return to Knoxville on March, 21-24. On Monday, organizers announced that single-day tickets to the festival will go on sale on Tuesday, December 5.

“Big Ears is a four-day festival that takes place in Downtown Knoxville,” said festival founder and director Ashley Capps. “There are about 200 concerts. Plus films and conversations.”

Capps said that the festival has grown every year since it first started in 2009.

“The event is pretty special because it brings people in from all over the country,” he stated. “We have visitors from, last year, 48 states and 24 countries.”

The festival features rock, jazz, folk music, bluegrass, and classical musicians from around the world.

“This year we have Herbie Hancock, who’s one of the great jazz legends of all time,” Capps said. “We have John Batiste who is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year and is the subject of a new Netflix documentary called ‘American Symphony’.”

Many out-of-towners buy tickets for the whole weekend. Single-day tickets give many a chance to experience the unique festival, even if it is just for a day.

“The ticket gets you into every single one of the shows,” Capps said. “So if you get a single day pass you have 50 shows that you can choose from say Friday or Saturday.”

Capps said 32,000 people attended Big Ears 2023 throughout the four-day weekend. The 2022 edition contributed an estimated $36.1 million impact to the Knoxville economy, according to an analysis by AngelouEconomics.

He added that he’s glad the event brings tourism to the area but he’s most proud about bringing artists together.

“As a native Knoxvillian, it’s really a thrill having these international, legionary artists in this community but also to share this community with so many people outside of the area.”

Four-day general admission tickets are available now, but premier and VIP tickets are already sold out. For more information on ticket sales, you can visit the Big Ears Festival website here.