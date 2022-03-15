KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you weren’t able to snag tickets to Big Ears Festival don’t worry, they will be hosting free events for all of Knoxville to enjoy.

Big Ears Festival will be hosting free events during the week of March 24-27 while the festival is taking place.

The events will include live music performances, art exhibits and demonstrations, hands-on classes, and more.

Thursday, March 24 there will be free performances at the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park from 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday, March 25 there will be more live performances at the amphitheater from 3:30 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 Big Ears will be having a parade and street party. Knoxville-native Nikki Giovanni will be speaking on Saturday at the Mill and Mine at 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 27 Hanif Abdurraqib will be speaking at the Mill and Mine at 1 p.m.

Big Ears encourages everyone to enjoy these free events. For more information on these events, visit the Big Ears Festival website here.