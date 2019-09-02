Big Kahuna Festival sizzles Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th annual Big Kahuna Wing Festival celebrated the creation of the “Buffalo Wing” 55 years ago with a large crowd of festival-goers on Sunday at World’s Fair Park.

One of the first-time booths attracting attention was from the Karns High School culinary program. The secret ingredient in the high school program’s wings is peanut butter.

TRIVIA FACT: The “Buffalo Wing” was invented in 1964 at the world-famous Anchor Bar by Teresa Bellisimo, according to the Big Kahuna Festival website.

LATEST STORIES: