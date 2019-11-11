Big Orange Give sets goal of $2.25 million for annual UT fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has set a lofty goal for its annual day of giving.

Big Orange Give raises funds for scholarships, research and general improvements in 24 hours. The event began in 2013. This year the goal is to raise $2.25 million, a nod to the school’s 225th anniversary, for projects across the Knoxville campus.

“Thanks to UT’s generous donors, Big Orange Give has been very successful in past years, which is why we’ve set an even more ambitious goal this year,” Lauren Herbstritt, director of advancement for annual giving, said. “We have several dollar-for-dollar matches in place this year, too. Gifts made during Big Orange Give could be matched up to $225, making an even bigger impact to the area of campus the donor chooses to support.”

During Big Orange Give, donors can designate gifts to any area of campus, including specific college or student-led organizations. Gifts can also support the Clarence Brown Theatre, McClung Museum, UT Libraries, and WUOT and WUTK radio stations.

If donations raised reach $1.25 million, Knoxville-based Regal Foundation and Richard and Mary Antonucci will contribute $1 million to Tennessee Pledge scholarships to reach the $2.25 million goal.

Special events are also being held for students on Wednesday across campus.