Bike, Boat, Brew & Bark takes place June 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After skipping 2020, the festival that claims to have something for everyone is coming back to town.

Bike, Boat, Brew & Bark is June 5 at the Knoxville Adventure Collective on the Tennessee River. The event is a celebration of the outdoors, man’s best friend and local craft beers.

Most of the festivities take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Volunteer Landing and feature a range of activities from kayaking, a riverwalk tour, rides to local breweries, a pet photo contest, and a guided hike.

To see a full list of events visit www.visitknoxville.com/bike-boat-brew-bark/activities/.