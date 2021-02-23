Bill banning first responder residency requirements moves forward in TN Senate

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A bill that would allow first responders more flexibility when it comes to where they live, is moving forward.

Lawmakers in Tennessee’s Senate voted to advance Senate Bill 29 on Tuesday.

The bill would ban residency requirements statewide for police officers and firefighters.

The sponsor of the bill, Republican Senator Brian Kelsey says this bill would allow police and fire departments to recruit candidates regardless of where they live.

Kelsey also says the bill would address a deficit of police officers.