Bill Dance to receive honorary doctorate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the University of Tennessee’s spring commencement ceremony, Bill Dance is being awarded an honorary doctorate in natural resources.

Dance is an angler and fishing TV show host. The honorary degree is in recognition of his success and support of agriculture and natural resources sciences.

Dance was raised in Lynchburg, Tenn., and won his first bass event back in 1968. His show “Bill Dance Outdoors” broadcast more than 2,000 shows in its history. He has also won 23 National Bass Fishing titles and 7 B.A.S.S. titles. He achieved this all while sporting his trademark orange and white UT cap.

This year’s commencement ceremonies will be held in Neyland Stadium to allow for social distancing, and more than 5 thousand students will walk the stage between three days of ceremonies.