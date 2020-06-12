Bill Dunn: The tree-trimming lawmaker from Knoxville prepares to wrap up 26 years in Legislature

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Rep. Bill Dunn says seeing taxes increase and morals decrease encouraged him to run for office in 1994. As he wraps up a 26-year tenure in Nashville, he spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on Friday to reflect on the changes he’s seen and the state he leaves behind.

Dunn represents 16th House District, but is not seeking re-election this year. While his term will continue through the November election, the General Assembly has adjourned for this year.

A long shot

His odds of winning all those years ago, he recalled, were seen as a long shot.

“Nobody knew me. In fact, the local paper described my candidacy as Bill Dunn: a skinny-guy nobody has ever heard of,” he said.

Despite being a blue-collar candidate, earning a living climbing trees for a tree-trimming company, and facing other well-known and better-funded candidates, Dunn won. He went on win another 12 campaigns and serve the people of his Knox County district for 26 years.

In 1995, our video archives of Dunn show him working in trees, after being elected. Then, Dunn is on record saying “I am preparing to cut deadwood out of Nashville, so this is good practice time.”

Changed culture of Legislature

Dunn believes some of his work on ethics reform helped change the culture in lawmakers, by limiting the relationships between lobbyists and lawmakers. “I always told my kids, if you’re busy doing good, you have no time for evil. If you’re reading your bills, you’re responding to your constituents back home, you put in 12-14 hours days. You shouldn’t have time to get in trouble,” he said.

Proud of his fight for Pro-Life and other issues

He takes pride in what he considers fiscally-responsible spending he’s seen throughout his time in Nashville, reforms to justice and education, but above all, pro-life legislation that’s passed throughout his tenure. “Everyone has worth. Everyone is created in god’s image. It all starts with that. The most important right we have is the right to life. Without the right to life, you don’t have the right to the second amendment. You don’t have the right to free speech. You don’t have the right to free religion,” he said.

After 26 years, Dunn is now the longest-serving Republican in the state House. He also serves as the Speaker Pro Tempore, which lead many to anticipate he would be a contender for Speaker of the House after the resignation of Glenn Casada.

Leaving the House never interested Dunn. “There were several times I could have left the House of Representatives and run for the Senate, but each time I asked myself where can you do the most good,” he said.

Dunn unsure of what is next

His term officially ends later this year, yet he’s unsure about what’s next. “In ’94, I knew what I was supposed to do. I knew it was time to leave. It’s not fair to the district that if you don’t still have that fire in your belly, it was just time, I announced early so it would give people plenty of opportunity to get involved, if they did, and I’ve not regretted the decision,” he said.

While he’s open to exploring a next chapter relating to his nearly three decades of public policy experience, he still enjoys manual labor. Dunn also have five children and seven grandchildren to keep him busy.

He also spoke to us about his emotional goodbye to lawmakers on the House floor Thursday. “As you look out at those faces, you see the people you’ve been in battle with and against sometimes, and all the different personalities, you realize what an honor it’s been to serve the people of Tennessee and it’s drawing to a close. it got a little emotional.”

