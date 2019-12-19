Bill Latham, member of the Clinton 12, passes away

Live Now
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A member of the Clinton 12 passed away Wednesday.

William (Bill) Latham passed away in his Oak Ridge home Wednesday morning, according to the Green McAdoo Cultural Center.

Latham was one of the Clinton 12, a group of students who in 1956 fought for the integration of Clinton High School, the first state-supported school to integrate in Tennessee.

He is the sixth member of the Clinton 12 to pass away.

