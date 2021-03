TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee lawmakers are working to increase the penalty for illegal drag racing.

They say it’s become a problem across the state.

Under the bill (SB00114/HB0022) the penalty for drag racing will increase from a Class B Misdemeanor to a Class A Misdemeanor.

The Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committee recommended the bill for passage Tuesday.

The bill now heads to the Senate Calendar Committee.