KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of the Knoxville bar Billiards and Brews has been arrested and charged with dispensing alcoholic beverages without a license, according to Knoxville Police. The arrest comes a week after the owner told WATE the liquor license for his business was still valid regardless of what state regulators said.

Richard Clarence Lawhorn, 57, was arrested on the following charges:

One count of prohibited dispensing of alcoholic beverages without a license

One count of unauthorized storage of liquor for sale

Two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages

This arrest is in relation to the July 19 search of the premises, according to the arrest warrant. On July 19, special agents with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission conducted a search warrant at the bar, and located liquor stored on the property, while Billiard and Brews did not have a license with the TNABC.

The July 19 search came after the bar was busted by undercover TNABC agents on July 15. The agents were able to buy drinks that contained liquor, while the report from TNABC that night stated that the bar did not have a liquor license with the agency.

Billiards and Brew’s liquor license was suspended in January of 2021 for violating liquor curfews during the pandemic. By February 1, 2021, they had received 18 citations for violating the county ordinances since November of 2020.