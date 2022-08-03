EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated to remove incorrect allegations about Mr. Lawhorn. We regret the error.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The owner of the Knoxville bar Billiards and Brews has been issued citations for selling, storing and dispensing alcoholic beverages without a license, according to Knoxville Police.

The citations come a week after the owner told WATE the liquor license for his business is still valid regardless of what state regulators said.

Richard Clarence Lawhorn, 57, was issued the following citations:

One count of prohibited dispensing of alcoholic beverages without a license

One count of unauthorized storage of liquor for sale

Two counts of unlawful sale of alcoholic beverages

On July 19, special agents with the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission executed a search warrant at the bar and reported locating liquor stored on the property while Billiard and Brews did not have a license with the TNABC. The citations are in relation to that search of the premises, according to the search warrant.

The search came after undercover TNABC agents visited the bar July 15. The agents noted in a TNABC report that they were able to buy drinks that contained liquor and that the bar did not have a liquor license with the agency.

Billiards and Brew’s liquor license was suspended in January of 2021 for violating liquor curfews during the pandemic. Between November 2020 and February 2021, the bar received 18 citations for violating the county ordinances.