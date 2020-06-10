Black in Appalachia: A movement to unearth black history in the region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Black in Appalachia website and Facebook page host a vast library of content containing history in the Appalachia, with the podcast debut planned for Aug. 8, which is also known as Emancipation Day.

Black in Appalachia gathers local residents, academia and public media to work collectively to document, preserve and make available the historic narratives of black communities in the region. William Isom II, director of Black in Appalachia, coordinates locally specific research, community data base development, documentary film and photography production with residents in the region concentrating on black history in the Mountain South.

“This is really important and there are enough stories to tell if people just take the time to kind of look around where they’re at in the communities that they’re in,” Isom said. “However small it is, however, rural it is, and however urban it is; you’re going to find these black stories on every street corner and every block. So, I would encourage everybody in the region, east Tennessee, south West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, to just look around and talk to people. Talk to your neighbors, black, white, or other. I think that you’re going to uncover more stories than anyone can ever tell.”

Black in Appalachia is working to highlight the history of African Americans in the development of our region and its culture. A collection of digital projects are made available on the website.

“The Black in Appalachia podcast is an initiative of the Black and Appalachia project. And the idea of this is to tell the stories of the black people in places throughout Appalachia,” said Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin, Co-Host/Producer of Black and Appalachia.

LATEST STORIES