Blanket message of love: Minnesota woman shares gift with Yassin’s Falafel owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A place that gives so much love is getting a little love back.

Yassin Terou of Yassin’s Falafel House posted a letter on social media from a woman in Minnesota.

It reads in part, “I wanted to make you a gift because you give me faith and hope in our nation, in what we can do for each other. I want you do know how important that is for me to honor that right now.”

We receive a special message and visit all the way from Minnesota To Tennessee that made me a prouder Tennessean and prouder American that show us a message of love can travel everywhere with our limitation ,As Liz ask me to keep doing the same of what I do and I told her our .. pic.twitter.com/a7q4c1U2H8 — Yassin (@Yassin_Falafel) March 3, 2021

The letter came with a blanket with a phoenix pattern. Each piece of colored yarn was chosen to convey a specific meaning.

“I almost cried,” Terou said. “It’s just very special.”

“The message is working. That will show you love will win.”

Yassin says acts of appreciation like this are not just a reflection of him but his entire restaurant staff and community. He says this gesture made him an even prouder East Tennessean and American, and this is just proof love can travel anywhere.

Yassin’s Falafel House was voted the “Nicest Place in America” in 2018 by “Reader’s Digest.”