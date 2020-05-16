‘Blessings in a Bag’: Free groceries for first 200 families on Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Word of Life Ministries is working to give free groceries to people who need them this weekend.

RELATED: Coronavirus pandemic affecting grocery store prices; products reach 50-year high

A number of local churches, along with vice-mayor Gwen McKenzie is sponsoring “Blessings in a Bag.” On Saturday from 1-3 p.m. Word of Life will be giving out free groceries to the first 200 families that stop by.

We’re told social distancing guidelines will be followed and people are asked to wear a face covering when picking up their bagged blessings.

LATEST STORIES