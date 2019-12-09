Blessings on Bell Street aims to give more toys to children this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overcoming Believers Church is hoping to build on its success this year when it hosts Blessings On Bell Street for a second year.

The event had more than 3,000 attend the event that gave children ages 9 to 11 a toy or gift card for Christmas. This year, Blessings on Bell Street hopes to partner with companies and organizations to help purchase more toys and have a greater impact on the community.

“Because of your generosity, parents will be afforded the opportunity to breathe a little easier and worry a lot less,” the church said in a release. “Your kindness will allow these parents to witness the smiles on their children’s faces when they are able to open a gift or two, because of your kindness.

“May this entire holiday season be a reminder of how rewarding it is to give as we celebrate the greatest giver of all, Jesus Christ.”

The event will be held Dec. 14 at Overcoming Belivers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman St.