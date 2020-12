KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An annual Christmas event in Knoxville had to change up plans because of the pandemic, but continued its work of giving back to children this year.

Even through changes due to the pandemic and rain, “Blessing on Bell Street” was able to bring Christmas cheer Saturday night. The event provides gifts to children in the community.

A change to this year’s even was a drive-thru feature.