Blind man robbed after ride home from store

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown police are investigating an alleged robbery of a blind man that occurred Thursday evening that began at a Walmart store.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the incident.

According to the initial incident report, a 54-year-old victim was at Walmart (East end) when he was approached by two people, a man and woman, offering to take him home.

The victim, who police say is blind, told investigators that the man and woman helped him put his groceries into a possible Honda four-door vehicle and he was driven to his home by the suspects.

When they arrived at the victim’s home, the male suspect got out of the vehicle and drug the victim out, hit him in the face and grabbed his wallet. He took almost $70 and his debit card as well as an item from his bag.

It was unclear if the groceries were also taken.

The suspects, identified in the police report as Wesley Dewayne Bunch, 34, and Tember Brooke-Mills Easton, 33, are also Morristown residents but were strangers to the victim.

Both Bunch and Easton were arrested and each have a $500,000 bond.

