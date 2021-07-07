Blood drive for Knoxville Police Officer Damewood counting on volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The volunteer spirit runs high in East Tennessee, and a blood drive for a Knoxville Police officer is counting on that spirit.

The drive is a replacement drive for Officer Jeffrey Damewood, whose cancer treatment requires blood transfusions. The blood received on Wednesday will help him and others.

Sherry Humphrey with MEDIC Regional Blood Center says, “Anybody and everything that can come in and donate, the family would really appreciate it a lot, it goes very far.”

If you want to donate, you can head to the KPD headquarters. It will be open until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Walk-ins apointments are welcome — everyone who donates is automatically entered to win a $1,000 prize.