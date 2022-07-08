KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– Many people are still having to clean up debris following all the storms we’ve seen this week, including a number of people in the Powell community.

The East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue and Sanctuary in Powell dealing with a big cleanup after the property was impacted by severe weather.

The organization takes in big-breed and senior dogs whose owners aren’t able to take care of them anymore, then they try to adopt them back out to fitting homes.

East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue and Sanctuary Director Pattye Elliott said they’ll need a lot of help to clean up the mess.



“When you get hit with something like this and you’re not prepared for it. I mean, it’s a mess,” Elliott said.

Some of the dogs however spend the rest of their lives in the sanctuary. Right now, they have 20 dogs on their property.

Elliott said they had no time to prepare for Wednesday night’s storms. They were able to get all of their dogs to safety but their property was ruined.

“We just started grabbing dogs, throwing them in the house, and just had to sit and watch it happen, there was nothing you could do at all,” Elliott said. “The rain, and the hail, and all that, it went on all night. Of course, we lost power.”

They weren’t able to see the extent of the damage until the next day.

“To see everything you’ve worked so hard for to be gone that quickly, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” Elliott shook her head.

“We need supplies. We need supplies bad.” East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue and Sanctuary Director Pattye Elliott

The extent of the damage includes bent wires fences, the roofs on their dog houses torn off, and shades that were around the dog kennels to keep the hounds out of the heat were shredded to pieces.

“We need supplies. We need supplies bad,” Elliott said.

Some of the items they need include pressure-treated lumber, kennel tops, and sun shades.

“We’re going to need volunteers when we get the supplies,” she said.

Elliott said they rely on donations to keep the rescue going but the damage is going to cost them more than they have in the bank.

“It costs a fortune to do this.”

They’re needing the community’s help so they can continue to support these big dog breeds. Elliott said no donation is too small.

They’re also hoping to get a group together to help clean up the damage.

You can find out where to donate and how you can volunteer here.