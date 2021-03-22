Blount Chamber hosting virtual hiring event April 15, in-person job fair April 27

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking for a job or to fill positions, the Blount Chamber of Commerce is hosting an in-person job fair on April 27 at the Foothills Mall.

This event is open to the public and it is free to attend.

Full-time, part-time, internship and service opportunities will be available at this job fair.

According to the chamber, any business or company interested in participating can reserve booth space at $150 for Blount Chamber members and $200 for non-members. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for $500 or $1,000.

To reserve booth space or inquiry about sponsorship, go to www.blountchamber.com or contact Claire Carter at 865-983-2241 or email ccarter@blountpartnership.com.

A virtual hiring event is slated for April 15 for employers who desire that format.