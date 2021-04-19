Blount Co. Animal Welfare Society trying to find homes for over 50 dogs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)– The Blount County Animal Welfare Society received a request for assistance last week to find homes for “a few strays” that were dropped off at a person’s house.

Those few strays ended up to be several dozen.

The Blount County Animal Welfare Society is still trying to find fosters and adopters for these dogs ranging in age from newborn puppies to several years old.

“When we went out there we thought ‘maybe there’s five dogs or so we can see what we can do’,” said, Kirstin Baksa. “There was a lot more. So he reached out to us for help and he’s been extremely grateful.”

The Blount County Animal Welfare Society is a nonprofit that helps animal owners improve the well-being of outside and neglected dogs and cats in the county.

This may mean helping with shelter and food for those animal owners, but sometimes it means finding new homes for those pets.

In this case, the organization is trying to rehome most of the dogs that were rescued.

The organization is asking for help from the public to help with vet bills and fostering for these animals.