UPDATE: Kentucky Sheriff's Office arrest man with local ties to Blount County

By:

Posted: Nov 01, 2018 02:50 PM EDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 04:26 PM EDT

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - UPDATE - Homicide suspect Bradley Allen McMahan was arrested and is in custody in Somerset, Kentucky. The Blount County Sheriff's Office posted the update around 4 p.m. Thursday. 

Blount County Sheriff's Office was assisting law enforcement officials in Pulaski County, Kentucky with a homicide that happened early Thursday morning.

The suspect, Bradley Allan McMahan, 34, is a Somerset, Kentucky resident but is originally from Blount County, Tenn. and still has relatives and local ties in Blount County.

A 59-year-old woman was found dead in her home early Thursday morning and the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky has issues a warrant for McMahan. In addition to the homicide warrant, the Blount County Sheriff's Office has a theft warrant on file for McMahan, along with a warrant for violation of an order of protection.

McMahan is described is a white male,  6 feet, 4 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen driving a 1999 Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck with Tennessee registration of J5581Z. There is a Fox racing sticker in the back window of the truck.  

