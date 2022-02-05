BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Blount County couple is asking for their community’s help after they lost everything in a house fire a few weeks ago. It happened on Regean Mill Road in Maryville.

It started out as a typical Tuesday night for Vivian McMahan and Trevor Anderson.

“I come home from work,” McMahan said. “I had to work all day and we came home. My boyfriend, he was like trying to relax before we went to bed.”

The two were already in their room and trying to go to sleep when their cat came in and started meowing.

McMahan said, “He kept looking at our door and we were like, ‘just lay down cat. Just sleep. We got to go to sleep. We got to work in the morning.’ The second time the cat starts meowing or whatever, Trevor gets up and hears our fire alarm go off.”

That’s when they knew something was wrong.

“There was smoke coming from our bathroom.”

McMahan adds, “our front door was on fire, our wall beside the refrigerator was on fire.”

Trevor and Vivian weren’t the only ones in the home. Trevor’s parents were in their room on the other side of the house.

McMahan explained, “He [Trevor] tells everyone to get out and as soon as everyone gets out my ceiling in my dining room just caved in.”

Trevor’s mom, Jackie Anderson, had to be rushed to the hospital from the smoke.

McMahan said, “She had carbon dioxide in her lungs. So like 97% carbon dioxide in her lungs.”

Anderson is now out of the hospital but their home is now gone.

Everything, Including cash they were going to use to buy a truck the next day. Family and friends came together to get them all the clothes they needed.

Now they’re trying to find a new place to call home and items to put in it.

“We just need furniture and stuff like household items,” McMahan said.

The family has a GoFundMe set up if you would like to donate.