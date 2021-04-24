Blount Co. Sheriff seeks help searching for missing 81-year-old woman with dementia

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong asking the public to be on the lookout for 81-year-old Shirley Townsend, who has dementia, as she walked away from her home on Saturday.

Townsend’s residence is on the 1200 block of La Blancos Road, and she walked away from it around 11 a.m. BCSO is searching in the area of Tuckaleechee Pike, Tuckaleechee Trail, and the Grandview area.

She was reportedly wearing a long sleeve white shirt with butterflies, turquoise pants, and black shoes.

If you’ve seen Townsend you’re asked to call 911.