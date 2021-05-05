Blount County 911 Chairman: ‘Broadband is coming and it’s coming quicker than we thought’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials in Blount County have made progress to get its citizens faster internet speed along with broader service in the county.

“Broadband is coming and it’s coming quicker than we thought. Places that don’t have it, ,they’re going to get it. They’re going to be able to do that.” Blount County 911 Chairman Judge William Brewer

Wednesday, officials announced partnerships with private companies to bring faster internet speed and more coverage in this historic joint fiber project.

The partnerships will help the county’s 911 Center as well as enhance broadband and boost the availability of WIFI all over the county.