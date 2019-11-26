Blount County celebrates Adoption Month

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Blount County celebrating National Adoption Month in style.

Department of Children’s Services hosting a special adoption party and show; complete with Batman, Superman, and even Santa will be stopping by.

More than 20 kids of all ages, finding their forever homes.

While adoptions are finalized year round, these families often wait until November to celebrate the big day with the entire community.

Sukanda Langley with the Blount County Foster Care says, “A lot of these kids have been waiting for a very long time to be adopted. Sometimes being in foster care is not easy for these kids and when they have a special day like today we really try and recognize it.”

We’re told there are more than 200 kids in DCS custody in Blount County alone.

There’s a big need for foster families, if you’re interested in applying call DCS at 1-877-DCS-KIDS.