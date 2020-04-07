Blount County deputies recover body of missing man who entered river to evade arrest

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a man who went missing over a week ago when he jumped into the Tennessee River to avoid arrest.

Sheriff James Lee Berrong said the Blount Special Operations Response Team recovered the body of 22-year-old Jordan Blake Wallace on Monday night approximately four-tenths of a mile upstream from Parks Ferry Boat Ramp, the last location Wallace was seen.

Wallace went missing the morning of March 28 after he jumped out of his moving truck and ran into the water at the Parks Ferry Boat Ramp in an attempt to evade deputies.

Deputies pleaded with Wallace for several minutes to return to shore, but he refused. When deputies heard Wallace call for help, several deputies went into the water in an attempt to get him out but lost sight of Wallace before they could reach him.

Several local agencies launched dive and surface operations throughout the week in an effort to locate Wallace’s body, searching several miles up and down the Tennessee River.

Wallace’s body was taken to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center where forensics experts will perform an autopsy.

