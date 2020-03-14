Blount County deputies search for domestic assault suspect after he flees scene

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who fled from deputies Saturday afternoon following a domestic assault.

Deputies are searching for Jorge Alexander Flores, 38.

Deputies responded to a domestic assault around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Wildwood Road. As they responded, deputies saw Flores fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Deputies attempted to stop him, but he refused and struck a vehicle before continuing to flee. Flores then abandoned his vehicle on Ellington Drive and fled on foot. Deputies are continuing the to search the area of Ellington Drive.

He has warrants on file for felony evading arrest and domestic assault from a prior incident, and is also wanted on new charges of aggravated domestic assault and felony evading arrest stemming from today’s incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jorge Alexander Flores, please contact Blount County Dispatch at (865)983-3620.