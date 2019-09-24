Blount County fire crews: Fire at tree service possibly burning for days

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Blount County fire crews continue to monitor a fire Tuesday, which started on a local company’s property the day before.

Jerry Phillips, deputy chief of the Blount County Fire Protection District, said the fire was contained to a couple of acres on Petree’s Arbor and Landscaping Service’s property.

Phillips said the preliminary cause of the fire was due to a tractor or machinery catching fire, then ultimately spreading to wood and debris on the property.

He said firefighters won’t be continually spraying water or foam on the large fire because “there’s not enough water in Blount County” to do so.

“We got crews all the way around the burn area to check it and keep an eye on it,” Phillips said.

The dry conditions continued to be a concern for firefighters on Tuesday.

Phillips said crews from the state forestry department went to the scene on Monday to create a fire line around the tree service’s property.

He said the trench would help prevent the fire from spreading on the ground.

Doug McClanahan, chief of the Blount County Fire Protection District, said that they weren’t expecting much wind, but the fire line wouldn’t protect surrounding trees if the wind picked up.

He said though, that the neighbors close to the burning property were also keeping an eye on the flames and were told to call 911 if they inched any closer.

McClanahan said that this fire was the first time Blount County firefighters were called to the tree service for any issue, at least that he’s aware of.

He said the company probably would not have had such a big fire if the conditions weren’t so dry.

“There’s a lot of fire load there and a fire load is anything that will burn. And we know, especially right now, if it had been raining, it probably wouldn’t have happened,” McClanahan said.

He said that fire crews, the property owner and insurance company planned to bring bulldozers and push all the debris into one large pile, then use large fans to help the fire burn quicker.

McClanahan and Phillips said that letting the fire burn out was the only option they had, and by piling the debris together, it wouldn’t take as long to burn.

A large pile would also move the burning debris further away from neighboring homes.

The fire officials said that the fire would most likely burn for days, but possibly weeks depending on the weather and how quickly the debris burns.

McClanahan said that because of the dry and hot weather, the state moved up the date for when residents must have a burn permit to burn outdoors.

Residents would usually need to have a permit starting Oct. 15, but that date was pushed up to Sept. 23.

“My advice, as fire chief, if you don’t have to burn, please don’t burn. If you have to burn, make sure you get that permit so (the state) gives you the authorization that says you can burn,” McClanahan said.

McClanahan said he was thankful for all the fire crews that helped contain the fire.

He said the fire could’ve been a lot worse, but no one was injured and firefighters contained it quickly.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the official cause of the fire.